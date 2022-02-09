Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

TSN opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

