Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $70,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

