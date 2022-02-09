Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $521.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

