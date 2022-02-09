Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,977,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

