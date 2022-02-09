Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 219 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $362.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.71. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

