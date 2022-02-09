Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 438 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

VMW stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

