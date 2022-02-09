Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $40.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

