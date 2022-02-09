Altai Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Sunlight Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

SUNL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.52.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

