Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Peter McIntyre Purchases 3,504,337 Shares

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) insider Peter McIntyre acquired 3,504,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$157,695.17 ($111,840.54).
Peter McIntyre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Peter McIntyre 2,704,867 shares of Alligator Energy stock.
About Alligator Energy
