Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $3.26. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 32,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of -4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

In other Allied Healthcare Products news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $1,145,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

