Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scholastic by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

