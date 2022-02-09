Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

