Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 12,250 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 266.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 80,996 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of SBS opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

