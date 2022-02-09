Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,395,000 after purchasing an additional 456,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 2,766,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 685,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

