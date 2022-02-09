Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 42.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.