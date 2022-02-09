Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,789 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Codexis worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC raised its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Codexis by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Codexis by 57.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

