Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 109,800 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 871.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Arko worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $5,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,929 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.15. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

