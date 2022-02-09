Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.