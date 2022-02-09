Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 514,763 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,142,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:SBS opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.