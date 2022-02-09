Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

