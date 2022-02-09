Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
