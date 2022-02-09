Alkermes (ALKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ALKS stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
