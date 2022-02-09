Alkermes (ALKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALKS stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

