Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.14 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

