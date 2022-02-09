Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $802.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.