Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

ALEX opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.