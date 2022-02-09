Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,712 shares of company stock worth $1,415,548 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

