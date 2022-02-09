Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.86% of Akoya Biosciences worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.