Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.86% of Akoya Biosciences worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.