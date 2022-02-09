Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $162.26 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

