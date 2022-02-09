Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $313.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $249.79 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

