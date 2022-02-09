Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Aimia stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,381. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$508.68 million and a P/E ratio of -39.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.76.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

