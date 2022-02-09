Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $249,487.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $8.93 million and $249,487.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.57 or 0.07213646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00313319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.00777681 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00076575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00414683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00228533 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

