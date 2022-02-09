Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.