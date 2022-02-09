AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.500 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of AGCO traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.12. 1,848,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.32. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

