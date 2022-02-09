AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,030. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

