AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,030. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.