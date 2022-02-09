Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of AFL opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

