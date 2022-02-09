Affirm (AFRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFRM opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affirm stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

