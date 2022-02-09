Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

