Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $30.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $111.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.20 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 341,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,083. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

