AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 38,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. AECOM has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

