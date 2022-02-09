Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,083 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.