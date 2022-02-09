Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

