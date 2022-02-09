Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kaleyra worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $345.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.59. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock worth $1,068,420. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

