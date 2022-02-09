Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,691,000 after purchasing an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

