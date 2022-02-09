Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as high as C$6.39. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 1,247,419 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

