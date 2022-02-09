Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ATGE stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

