ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.37

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,842,459 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
