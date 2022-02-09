ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.37

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,842,459 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

