Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHEXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 42,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,639. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

