Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ADX stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,470 shares of company stock valued at $141,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

