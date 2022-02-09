Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce $2.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

