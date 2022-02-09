Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
GOLF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acushnet (GOLF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).
Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.