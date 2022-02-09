Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

GOLF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

