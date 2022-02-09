ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.